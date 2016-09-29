Patent Application Covering a Novel Production Method for Ingenol Mebutate at Phyton Biotech is Published by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

AHRENSBURG, Germany and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Phyton Biotech, the pioneer in Plant Cell Fermentation (PCF®), today announced that its international patent application PCT/EP2016/055989 "PRODUCTION OF INGENOL, INGENOL ESTERS AND/OR TIGLIAN-3-ONE DERIVATIVES BY EUPHORBIACEAE PLANT CELL CULTURE," has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Ingenol mebutate (ingenol-3-angelate) is a plant secondary metabolite found in the sap of Euphorbia species. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved a gel formulation of the drug for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis under the brand Picato®.

"Phyton aims to provide a plant cell culture-based technology that would allow for sustainable and scalable GMP production of ingenol mebutate, its precursor ingenol and other plant secondary metabolites with similar mode of action," said Kai Schuette, Managing Director at Phyton Biotech GmbH. "We are excited about the results so far and the development of additional IP to further enhance the value of our PCF® technology."

"The invention described in the patent application provides, for the first time, suspension cell cultures suitable for mass production of ingenol mebutate offering a potential alternative for commercial scale production of this difficult-to-make molecule," stated Dr. Gilbert Gorr, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development. "This approach is another exciting example for the power of plant cell cultures as a potential supply solution."

About Phyton Biotech

Phyton Biotech is the pioneer in Plant Cell Fermentation (PCF®) for the development and manufacture of plant-based active ingredients and other complex molecules. Phyton Biotech's development services business is focused on harnessing plant-derived natural actives and products for use in the pharmaceutical field (API's) as well as in food ingredients, cosmetic and agricultural industries. Utilizing a proprietary PCF® platform technology, Phyton offers a time, risk, and cost balanced path to commercially viable production processes, resulting in the addition of sustainability, reliability, quality and scalability to the supply chain of an API. Phyton is also the world's largest commercial provider of high quality Paclitaxel and Docetaxel API via PCF® to a global customer base of sterile injectable manufacturers. The company has GMP facilities in Ahrensburg, Germany and Vancouver, Canada.

For additional information on Phyton Biotech, visit www.phytonbiotech.com