

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August numbers for inflation, unemployment, household spending, industrial production, housing starts and construction orders.



Inflation is expected to fall 0.5 percent on year after slipping 0.4 percent in July. Core CPI is expected to slip 0.4 percent on year after losing 0.5 percent in the previous month. The jobless rate is called steady at 3.0 percent.



Industrial production is expected to add 0.5 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year after falling 0.4 percent on month and 4.2 percent on year in July.



Housing starts are expected to climb an annual 7.2 percent after jumping 8.9 percent a month earlier. Construction orders fall 10.9 percent on year in July.



China will see September figures for its official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs; in August, their scores were 50.4 and 53.5, respectively. China also will see the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, which is expected to climb to 50.1 from 50.0.



New Zealand will see September figures for business confidence and the activity outlook from ANZ; in August, their scores were 15.5 and 33.7, respectively.



Australia will provide August figures for private sector credit and new home sales. Credit is tipped to add 0.5 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year in July. Home sales were down 9.7 percent on month in July.



South Korea will release August numbers for retail sales and industrial production. In July, retail sales were down 2.6 percent on month and up 4.3 percent on year, while output gained 1.4 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see August figures for retail sales; in July, sales were down an annual 8.5 percent.



Thailand will provide August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth $14.08 billion and exports were at $17.28 billion for a trade surplus of $3.19 billion.



Malaysia will release August data for producer prices; in July, prices were down 0.9 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.



