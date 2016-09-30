sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,483 Euro		+0,009
+0,61 %
WKN: A1W477 ISIN: US6300872032 Ticker-Symbol: NV3N 
Aktie:
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANOVIRICIDES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NANOVIRICIDES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NANOVIRICIDES INC
NANOVIRICIDES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NANOVIRICIDES INC1,483+0,61 %