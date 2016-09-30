Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2016) - President & CEO of NanoViricides (AMEX: NNVC), Eugene Seymour explains how this company is creating drugs to destroy viruses.







NanoViricides is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Oct 3-16, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. The Company is developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. www.nanoviricides.com

