LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - Cloud-native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas has denied Genband US LLC's motion for a permanent injunction against Metaswitch stemming from patent litigation between the two companies [Case No. 2:14-cv-33-JRG]. Genband US LLC filed the motion in February 2016.

"We are pleased with the court's ruling," said Martin Lund, Metaswitch CEO, "and look forward to continuing our successful partnerships and customer engagements utilizing our broad technology portfolio and long history of technical innovation."

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is powering the transition of communication networks into a cloud-based, software-centric, all-IP future. As the world's leading network software provider, we design, develop, deliver and support commercial and open-source software solutions for network operators and large enterprises. Metaswitch's software has been adopted by more than 1,000 service and network equipment providers, worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.metaswitch.com.

