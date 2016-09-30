TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Toronto on Thursday September 29, 2016. A total of 33,965,341 common shares, representing 50.80% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.

By a vote by way of show of hands, all six directors of the Company were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Nominee Votes In Favour % Votes Withheld % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Roy Sebag 22,427,049 99.99% 1,700 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joshua Crumb 22,427,249 99.99% 1,500 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahendra Naik 22,417,729 99.95% 11,020 0.05% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James Turk 22,427,249 99.99% 1,500 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hector Fleming 22,426,249 99.99% 2,500 0.01% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Leslie D. Biddle 22,416,910 99.95% 11,839 0.05% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

By a vote by way of show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of approving the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan and the continuation thereunder of all outstanding options granted pursuant to the Company's previous option plan.

