Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2016) - Bahman Yamini, President & CEO of Canasil Resources (TSXV: CLZ) discusses this exploration company and how they held their own during the difficult period in the markets.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/canasil-ceo-clip/

Canasil Resources is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Oct 10-23, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Canasil Resources (TSXV: CLZ):

Canasil is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of 100% owned silver-gold-copper-lead-zinc projects in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico, and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's directors and management include industry professionals with a track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects through to discovery and further development. The Company is actively engaged in the exploration of its mineral properties, and maintains an operating subsidiary in Durango, Mexico, with full time geological and support staff for its operations in Mexico. www.canasil.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com