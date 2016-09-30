TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 29, 2016) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: GCM) (OTC PINK: TPRFF) announced today that the civil situation in Segovia and Remedios in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia, has come to a peaceful conclusion following extensive discussions between representatives of the national and regional governments, the Company and the local mining collective that instigated the civil strike last week which impeded the Company's workers from safely reporting to work. To resolve the situation, the parties agreed to create a Mesa Institucional, a roundtable with representatives from all parties, to analyze and propose solutions to improve social and economic matters in Segovia and Remedios. In addition, the Company will continue its negotiations with each of the illegal mines located within the Company's mining title at its Segovia Operations to enter into contractual relations similar to those it has with 41 other mining cooperatives working within its mining title. The first set of negotiations, supported by USAID and/or the government of Antioquia acting as moderator, will commence in the second week of October with representatives of the Cogote mine.

Commenting on the news, Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of the Company said "we are pleased to see this civil unrest come to an end. We appreciate the support we have received from the various levels of government and from our employees who remained at the mine site during the past 10 days to provide essential support in our mines, the plant and the camp to enable us to return to normal operations today. We believe that our contract mining model, under which more than 2,500 miners in Segovia and Remedios are currently working with the Company, is fully aligned with the requirements of the mining regulations in Colombia, including health and safety, environmental management, tax and royalty obligations, and is beneficial to the historical mining communities in which we operate."

The impact of this disruption on Company's production in September is still being fully assessed but is not expected have a significant effect on the Company's total production for the year.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is currently advancing a project to develop a modern, large-scale, gold and silver mine at its Segovia operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

