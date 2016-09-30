LEMBEKE, BELGIUM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/29/16 -- In February 2016, Lotus Bakeries announced that the sales of Lotus Biscoff, a uniquely flavored caramelized cookie, were growing quickly in the United States. To support this growth, Lotus Bakeries decided to build another production hall in Belgium and moreover invest in an entirely new Lotus Biscoff manufacturing facility in the United States. In this facility Lotus Bakeries will bake, for the first time in the U.S., the unique Lotus Biscoff cookie, which has only been baked in Lembeke, Belgium for the past 84 years.

Today, Lotus Bakeries announced that it is considering Mebane, North Carolina, as the location for the U.S. Lotus Biscoff manufacturing facility. The conversations with the local authorities on this investment project are in a well advanced stage. The construction of the facility would start in the first half of 2017, and become operational in 2019.

"Having a Lotus Biscoff plant in the United States is a milestone for our company. For the first time since our foundation in 1932, Lotus Biscoff will be produced outside of Lembeke, Belgium. Lotus Bakeries and all its employees are extremely proud of this expansion in the world's largest consumer market," says Jan Boone, CEO of Lotus Bakeries.

Lotus Bakeries in a nutshell

Lotus Bakeries is active worldwide in the indulgent and healthy snacking segment with the Lotus, Lotus Biscoff, Lotus Dinosaurus, Lotus Suzy, Peijnenburg, Snelle Jelle, Annas, Nakd, Trek, BEAR and Urban Fruit brands. Lotus Bakeries, with headquarters in Belgium, is a dynamic, internationally oriented company with manufacturing facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Sweden, and 17 company owned sales organizations in Europe, America and Asia. Lotus Bakeries also works with commercial partners in forty countries worldwide. Lotus Bakeries has approximately 1,350 employees. By maintaining a healthy balance between tradition and innovation, the Lotus brand indulges consumers with a unique range of high-quality, tasty products. With Peijnenburg and Snelle Jelle, the company is a market leader in gingerbread in the Netherlands. Under the Nakd, Trek, BEAR and Urban Fruit brands, Lotus Bakeries offers tasty snacks, manufactured from all-natural, unprocessed ingredients, with no added sugar. In 2015, the Group achieved sales of EUR 411.6 million. The shares of Lotus Bakeries are listed on the Euronext Brussels stock market.

