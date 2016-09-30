

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 4.6 percent on year in August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 276,338 yen.



That missed expectations for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 0.5 percent fall in July.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 480,083 yen, up 1.5 percent on year.



The average of consumption expenditures per household was 301,442 yen, down 4.5 percent on year.



