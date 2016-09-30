

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 60 points or 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,000-point plateau, although the market is expected to turn lower again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative over concerns for Europe's largest investment bank, as well as mixed economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, insurance companies and properties.



For the day, the index climbed 10.62 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 2,998.48 after trading between 2,991.91 and 3,009.20. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 7.62 points or 0.39 percent to end at 1,985.92.



Among the actives, China Life added 0.19 percent, while Ping An gained 0.15 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, Bank of China picked up 0.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gathered 0.23 percent, Vanke jumped 0.74 percent, Zijin Mining slid 0.31 percent and China Shenhua spiked 1.67 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks moved lower on Thursday, partially offset the gains in the two previous sessions.



The Dow shed 195.79 points or 1.1 percent to 18,143.45, while the NASDAQ lost 49.39 points or 0.9 percent to 5,259.15 and the S&P fell 20.24 points or 0.9 percent to 2,151.13.



The weakness was partly due to a steep drop by shares of Deutsche Bank (DB), which fell sharply following reports that several hedge funds have withdrawn excess cash and positions held at the lender.



In economic news, the Commerce Department reported stronger than estimated GDP growth in Q2. The Labor Department noted a smaller than expected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended September 24. Also, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in pending home sales in August.



Closer to home, China will see September figures for its official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs this morning; in August, their scores were 50.4 and 53.5, respectively. China also will see the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, which is expected to climb to 50.1 from 50.0.



