

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Justice Department announced that Wells Fargo Bank N.A., has agreed to change its policies and pay over $4.1 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by repossessing 413 cars owned by servicemembers without obtaining a court order.



The settlement covers repossessions that occurred between Jan. 1, 2008 and July 1, 2015. The agreement requires Wells Fargo to pay $10,000 to each of the affected servicemembers, plus any lost equity in the vehicle with interest, the Justice department said.



Wells Fargo also must repair the credit of all affected servicemembers, the Justice Department added. Wells Fargo will locate additional victims and distribute payments through this settlement in the upcoming months.



The agreement also requires Wells Fargo to pay a $60,000 civil penalty to the United States and to determine, in the future, whether any vehicle it is planning to repossess is owned by an active duty servicemember. If so, Wells Fargo will not repossess the vehicle without first obtaining a court order. The agreement also contains provisions ensuring that all eligible servicemembers will receive the benefit of the SCRA's six percent interest rate cap on their auto loans.



The settlement, which is still subject to court approval, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. The department launched an investigation after it received a complaint in March 2015 from the U.S. Army's Legal Assistance Program alleging that Wells Fargo had repossessed Army National Guardsman Dennis Singleton's used car in Hendersonville, North Carolina, while he was preparing to deploy to Afghanistan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX