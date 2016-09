WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced that Craig Macnab, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will retire as CEO and step down as Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors effective April 28, 2017.



The company said that Julian Whitehurst, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of President and CEO as of April 28, 2017.



