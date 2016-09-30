TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RM) ("Routemaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephan Theron to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Theron has extensive management and board experience within the mining industry and is currently the President and CEO of Kombat Copper Inc. Prior to joining Kombat Copper, Mr. Theron was Managing Director at Liberty Metals & Mining, a private equity group based in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to his work in Boston, Stephan was President & CEO at Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp., based in Toronto.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Julian Bharti, a director of the Company, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Company.

The Company has granted a total of 1,540,000 stock options to various directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.11 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

