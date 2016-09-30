Sweden, Lund, 2016-09-30 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As communicated earlier, a framework agreement with the procurement office of the Swedish municipalities (SKL) has been appealed by a competitor. Doro Care is not a party of the dispute. The administrative court (Förvaltningsrätten) has now rejected the appeal from the competitor. However, the appealing party has a time frame of three weeks in which it may appeal the judgement to the Supreme administrative court (Kammarrätten).



In case of no further appeal, the situation will be cleared. Municipalities are then likely to in larger scale reinitiate procurement processes in order to migrate their social alarm services towards digital technology, just as Socialstyrelsen has encouraged them to do.



In case of a further appeal of the judgement, the situation will continue to be dependent on Court processes.



"Doro's analysis is that municipalities can either carry out procurements by using the previous framework agreement or carry out procurements outside the SKL framework agreement. This is something we have started seeing already. The more time passes, the lower the impact is from the appeal of the framework agreement. However, the restart of the business is gradual and continues to suffer from uncertainty" says Jérôme Arnaud, CEO of Doro and Doro Care.



Doro will come back with further details as more becomes known.



For more information, please contact: President and CEO Je´ro^me Arnaud, +46 (0)46 280 50 05



About Doro Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Net sales of SEK 1,838 million (EUR 200 million) were reported for 2015. www.doro.com



This information is information that Doro AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 30 September 2016.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588013