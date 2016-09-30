UPM: UPM Paper Asia to be renamed UPM Specialty Papers

(UPM, Helsinki, 30 September 2016 at 9:00 EET) - UPM Paper Asia business area will be renamed UPM Specialty Papers as of 1 October 2016. The new name highlights the business area's strategic focus on specialty papers and global operations.

UPM Specialty Papers has global market leadership in labelling materials and focuses on high quality release liners, face papers and flexible packing papers. Fine papers continue to be an integral part of the business portfolio in Asia. The business area has a strong market position, competitive products and world-class assets in Finland and China. In 2015 its sales exceeded EUR 1,160 million.

"Our business area has a solid foothold in Europe with our label and packaging materials. In Asia Pacific, we are one of the largest office paper suppliers and the new production line in Changshu has strengthened our labelling materials positioning in the region. In Americas we are establishing a stronger local presence by reinforcing our sales", says Bernd Eikens, Executive Vice President, UPM Specialty Papers.

