ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: Altran and Jaguar Land Rover alleviate need to reinvent the automotive electronics wheel

30 September 2016

Altran and Jaguar Land Rover alleviate need to reinvent the automotive electronics wheel

Altran, global leader in innovation and high-tech engineering consulting, and Jaguar Land Rover are announcing the launch of CoherenSE, a jointly-created, ground-breaking open software platform for the next generation of intelligent vehicles and machines. Confirmed last December (http://www.altran.com/fileadmin/medias/1.altran.com/Finance/2015/PR_ALT_02122015_JLR-f.pdf), the strategic collaboration between the two companies combines cutting-edge industrial and engineering techniques with processes, methods and tools from the consumer electronics industry to co-create a unique, flexible and upgradable architecture.

The automotive industry is evolving drastically, and the complexity of engineering automotive systems increasing. This is driven by the proliferation of new electronic controls and sensors, as well as a sharp increase in software content to introduce greater on-board intelligence. As vehicles become increasingly complex, it is important for manufacturers to incorporate a range of safety and security features as well as stringent legislative requirements.

CoherenSE revolutionizes traditional Electrical and Electronic (E/E) automotive architecture and helps automakers use fewer computers while making possible the deployment of highly integrated features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving. Based on ideas that have proven effective in industries such as aerospace and consumer electronics, CoherenSE will enable automotive players to meet the challenges posed by major shifts in their markets, such as new entrants, technology complexity and new usage expectations.

This new platform will reduce the cost of integration, time-to-market and vehicle weight, increasing flexibility and re-use during the product lifecycle as new features are introduced. Though ground-breaking, CoherenSE can be deployed gradually on existing architectures and is compatible with legacy subsystems and automotive industry standards, including AUTOSAR and ISO26262. While its first application will be in the automotive industry, Altran will introduce this technology to other areas, such as the medical, rail, industrial automation and aerospace sectors.

Keith Williams, Group Chief Technology Officer at Altran, explains that CoherenSE has the potential to be a real game-changer in the coming years: "Thanks to the open nature of this disruptive product, we are confident that our industries will benefit from the creation of an ecosystem of partners specialized in developing CoherenSE-compatible applications and software. It is really exciting for us to be developing a product that will have a significant impact across industry sectors."

