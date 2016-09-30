Cloud-based Contact Centre Technology Company VCC Live Integrates the Zapier Application into its Solution to Facilitate Business Systems Communications

BUDAPEST, Hungary, WARSAW, Poland, BUCHAREST, Romania and MUNICH, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

This latest development will improve data handling between different business softwares.

VCC Live (formerly known as Virtual Call Center), an innovative telecommunications company and a market leader in cloud-based contact centre technology, announced today that it has integrated the Zapier application to improve data handling between different systems for its partners.

In today's communication most businesses use several cloud-based softwares often in parallel. To maximise the utilisation of existing customer data, the synchronisation of these programmes is essential, but this usually requires customisation that drains corporate resources. The integration of the Zapier interface with VCC Live's software will make communication between VCC Live's data-storing programmes and other business data systems easy and effective.

Szabolcs Toth, Managing Director of VCC Live: "It was essential and invaluable, for our current and future customers that our development team created effective links between our solution and other applications that use Zapier. A wide range of software can now be connected via Zapier, with the most important functions in our VCC client, making customer services and sales work easier and more efficient. This innovation will undoubtedly benefit VCC Live's partners in the long run."

VCC Live can now connect to more than 500 other business softwares via Zapier, and this number is rising daily as Zapier's development continues. In particular, there has been demand from VCC Live's business partners to include CRM and project management systems as well as newsletter emailing software, to connect with the VCC client via Zapier. The programs integrated so far include Salesforce, Google Office, Asana, Slack, Facebook and Mailchimp.

Sandor Erdei, Chairman of the Board at DBH Investment, VCC Live's venture capital investor, commented: "This is the third major innovation introduced this year by VCC. These new developments prove that VCC can respond to customer demands effectively and customers already see the benefit of this latest innovation from VCC. "

About VCC Live

VCC Live, formerly known as Virtual Call Center, is an innovative cloud-based contact centre technology company focusing on the global market. Its technology is utilized in 32 countries and its customers can initiate calls to 92 countries worldwide.

