The number of children and students in AcadeMedia's three school segments increases with 4.9 percent during the first quarter of 2016/17 compared to the corresponding period last year.

This means that the average number of children and students attending one of the company's preschools or schools is 65 143 (62 103) during the quarter. The numbers are preliminary.

At the beginning of the fall semester one preschool in Sweden and three in Norway were opened. Several units also expanded their capacity. A smaller preschool was acquired in Norway.

The Pre- and compulsory school segment increases the average number of children and students by 4.5 percent to 30 613 (29 286) during the first quarter. The Upper secondary school segment increases the average number of students by 2.2 percent to 25 802 (25 244) in the first quarter. Preschool international is the segment which shows the strongest growth, 15.2 per cent, to 8 727 (7 573) as a result of the Joki-acquisition and other acquisitions and start-ups in Norway.

"It's encouraging to see a continued stable development in the number of children and students. This is a sign that students and parents appreciate the education that we provide and choose our schools." Say AcadeMedia's CEO Marcus Strömberg.

About AcadeMedia

AcadeMedia is the leading and single largest independent education provider in northern Europe. In 2015/16, approximately 63 000 children and students attended AcadeMedia's preschools, compulsory schools and upper secondary schools. An additional 80 000 individuals participated in AcadeMedia's adult education courses. In 2015/16, AcadeMedia had approximately 425 preschools, compulsory schools and upper secondary schools in Sweden and Norway and approximately 150 adult education units in Sweden. Since February 2016 AcadeMedia also operates seven preschools in the Munich region of Germany. AcadeMedia has operations throughout the education chain, from preschool, compulsory school and upper secondary school to adult education. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se

This information is information that AcadeMedia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on September 30 2016.

