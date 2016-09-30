

Irish Continental Group PLC ('ICG') is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement issued on 2 June 2016, the Charter to Sealift LLC of the High Speed Craft 'Westpac Express' has been fixed for a further period of 12 months to October 2017. Sealift LLC in turn have chartered the Vessel to Military Sealift Command, a U.S government organisation. The charter is subject to usual US government procurement regulations.



The vessel was built in 2001 by Austal Ships, Australia. It has a gross tonnage of 8,403 tonne, passenger capacity of 900 and a car carrying capacity of 182 units.



30 September 2016



