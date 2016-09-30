

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) said Friday that it has resolved to make a capital investment of about 57.4 billion yen in total, to establish pilot lines for OLED displays.



Sharp said it will mainly engage in production technology development such as accumulating production know-how and improving yield ratios with the aim of full-scale mass production by the facilities. Sharp will also engage in small-scale production and sell the products to customers.



The resolution for capital investment was adopted at its today's meeting of the Board of Directors.



Separately, Sharp announced that it has resolved to enter into a business alliance with ChengDu Jusda Supply Chain Management Co., LTD. Or JUSDA to newly establish SHARP JUSDA Logistics CorP.



In Japan, Sharp shares were trading at 137 yen, up 1.48 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX