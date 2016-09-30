

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling euro area economic trends rose for the fourth straight month in September to its highest level in six months, survey data from Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.



The Eurocoin indicator increased to 0.34 from 0.32 in August, returning to the level reported in March.



'The effects deriving from the recent improvement in the stock markets, after the high volatility seen in the preceding months, offset the fall in industrial production and the persisting weakness in price dynamics,' the report said.



