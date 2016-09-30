Submarine Market Worth $36.3B by 2026 Growing at 4.74% CAGR

PUNE, India, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketReportsStore.com adds "The Global Submarine Market 2016-2026" as well as "The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2016-2026" research studies published in 2016 to the growing database of its Public Sector business intelligence collection.

The Global Submarine Market 2016-2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for Submarines, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

During the forecast period, the demand for military submarines is expected to be driven by the need to replace aging submarines, and disputes over maritime borders and trade routes. In addition to a nuclear deterrent role, submarines play more crucial roles such as surveillance and reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and patrolling and securing maritime borders and trade routes. The growing importance of submarines in these roles is driving the demand for submarines and related MRO services in countries with substantial maritime borders, by compelling them to invest heavily in procurement, mid-life upgrades, and MRO submarine programs.



Key Findings: The global submarine market is worth US$22.8 billion in 2016, and is expected to increase to US$36.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, occupying 37% of market share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, with shares of 32% and 24% respectively. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa are expected to account for the remaining 7% of the overall submarine market.

The SSN segment is estimated to account for 38.3% of the global submarine market. SSK and SSBN segments are also expected to account for a significant portion of the total submarine market during the forecast period, with shares of 35.3% and 26.4% respectively. Global spending on submarine MROs is projected to increase from US$2.8 billion in 2016 to US$3.3 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.67% during the forecast period.



Companies mentioned are BAE Systems Plc, DCNS, Navantia S.A., Fincantieri SpA, Saab Kockums, Mazagon Dock, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME), PO Sevmash, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), Admiralty Shipyard, General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp and ASC Pty Ltd.

Another new report is The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2016-2026. Several countries across the world have inventories of obsolete or aging military helicopters that are reaching the end of their operational life; this means that despite budget cuts, the global military rotorcraft market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Russia, the US, France, Germany, China, South Korea, and India are looking to replace existing military rotorcraft with modern helicopters, which in turn will boost the demand for the overall global market.

Key Findings - The global military rotorcraft market, valued at US$21.7 billion in 2016, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.59% over the forecast period, to reach US$28.1 billion by 2026 and cumulatively value US$254.2 billion. The market consists of four categories: multi-mission and maritime helicopter, attack helicopter, transport helicopter, and training helicopter. The market will be dominated by the multi-mission and maritime helicopter segment, which is expected to account for 44.6% of the market, followed by attack, transport, and training helicopters, with shares of 28.5%, 25.2%, and 1.7% respectively. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to dominate the sector with a share of 34.2%, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 30.2% and 20.7%, respectively.

