On May 30, 2016 BankNordik announced a share buy-back programme. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulative for share buy-back programmes), and from July 3, 2016 in accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).



The programme runs from 30 May 2016 to 30 December 2016. In this period BankNordik will acquire own shares with a value of up to DKK 33 million in market value.



Since the announcement on May 30, 2016 the following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:



Number of Average Transaction value in shares purchase DKK price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 79,930 118.26 9,452,276 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 September 2016 650 127.58 82,927 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 September 2016 850 128.00 108,800 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 September 2016 840 128.00 107,520 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 September 2016 557 127.43 70,979 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 September 2016 840 127.50 107,100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 83,667 118.68 9,929,602 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, BankNordik holds a total of 185,944 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.86% of the share capital.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



Further information:



Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348



BankNordik has banking activities in Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands and insurance activities in the Faroe Islands and Iceland. Founded in the Faroe Islands more than a century ago, the Group total assets of DKK 16.4bn and 464 employees. The Bank is subject to the supervision of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and is listed on Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Copenhagen. www.banknordik.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=587923