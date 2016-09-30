Outotec Oyj: Outotec to supply a mine backfill plant to the Philippines

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE SEPTEMBER 30, 2016 11:00 AM

Outotec to supply a mine backfill plant to the Philippines

Outotec has been awarded a contract by OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc. to design and deliver a paste backfill plant to OceanaGold's Didipio gold mine in the Philippines. The contract price is not disclosed, but similar plants typically cost approximately EUR 10 million. The order has been booked in Outotec's 2016 third quarter order intake.

Outotec's supply includes the design and delivery of a new Outotec Mid Range Continuous Paste Backfill Plant (MPB), which was launched at the Paste 2016 conference in July. The new technology reduces the capital cost of a backfill plant, making it more attractive and affordable for mining companies.

Deliveries from Outotec will be completed by April 2017.

"The most sustainable way to manage mine tailings is to deposit them where they came from, i.e. back to mined underground stopes. In addition to environmental benefits, this paste backfill technology improves safety and productivity. We are very pleased at Outotec to be industry frontrunners in mine backfill technology development", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business unit.

