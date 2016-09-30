

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The euro fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.0811 against the Swiss franc, a 9-day low of 1.1168 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 112.59 against the yen, from early highs of 1.0842, 1.1227 and 114.12, respectively.



Against the pound, the euro dropped to 0.8619 from an early high of 0.8662.



The euro edged down to 1.4729 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 2-day high of 1.4779.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the franc, 1.09 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the pound and 1.45 against the loonie.



