ConvaTec Receives Two Top Awards from Journal of Wound Care World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS)





- AQUACEL® Ag+ Extra dressing recognized as Most Innovative Dressing by independent panel of experts

- ConvaTec Research & Development team also win award for scientific contribution in Infection and Biofilm category

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 30,2016 /PRNewswire/ --ConvaTec, a leading global medical technology company, received two top honours at the inaugural Journal of Wound Care World Union of Wound Healing Societies (JWC WUWHS) Awards, presented at this year's 5th quadrennial WUWHS Conference in a ceremony on Tuesday evening, September 27 in Florence, Italy.

ConvaTec's AQUACEL® Ag+ Extra dressing - the first dressing specifically developed to combat wound biofilm - won the Most Innovative Dressing Award, one of only two award categories to recognise industry achievement in developing "breakthrough technologies that have revolutionised wound care over the last four years, and genuine game changing dressings which have forged the way for new categories of dressings to be created and have changed patient lives through their outcomes."

In the prestigious Infection and Biofilm category, recognising scientific contributions in this complex area of wound care, the Award went to the ConvaTec Research & Development team of Phil Bowler, VP, Science & Technology; Daniel Metcalf, Associate Director, Science & Technology, and collaborator Jennifer Hurlow, RN, MSN, GNP-BC, CWOCN.

Judged by an independent panel of JWC WUWHS board members, representatives from their sister and collaborating societies and key opinion leaders, the JWC WUWHS Awards were created to chart the progress of wound care over the last four years, giving an opportunity to benchmark the global position of wound care and the work conducted in this field of medicine.

"This has been a milestone year for ConvaTec, in which we have celebrated 20 years of innovation and customer collaboration with our AQUACEL® dressing, and brought the benefits of AQUACEL® technology to negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) with the launch of our Avelle' system," said Steve Bishop, Vice President, R&D, Advanced Wound Care at ConvaTec.

"These two awards acknowledge the many years of research and collaboration that resulted in the development of AQUACEL® Ag+ Extra dressing, honoured as the world's most innovative wound dressing and supported by world-renowned infection and biofilm science. We look forward to continuing to help wound specialists promote better healing outcomes, addressing further unmet needs in wound care and helping more patients resume their daily lives."

AQUACEL® Ag+ Extra dressing is part of ConvaTec's broad range of Advanced Wound Care products including AQUACEL® Foam dressing, the new Foam Lite' ConvaTec dressing and the recently launched Avelle' disposable NPWT system.

AQUACEL® dressings feature ConvaTec's proprietary Hydrofiber® Technology which is designed to help create a beneficial moist wound environment for healing. Originally developed to manage wound exudate, the technology evolved with the addition of ionic silver to help manage and reduce risk of wound infection and, most recently, with the inclusion of Ag+ advanced technology to combat wound biofilm - key barriers to wound healing. AQUACEL® and Hydrofiber® Technology have been the subject of more than 365 clinical studies and papers.

For more information about AQUACEL® dressings, the Avelle' System and ConvaTec Advanced Wound Care, visit www.convatec.co.uk or call ConvaTec customer service at 0800 289 738.

About ConvaTec

ConvaTec is a global medical products and technologies company focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, with leading market positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care, and infusion devices. ConvaTec's products provide a range of clinical and economic benefits including infection prevention, protection of at-risk skin, improved patient outcomes and reduced total cost of care. The company is owned by Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners.

AQUACEL, Avelle and Hydrofiber are trademarks of ConvaTec Inc.

© 2016 ConvaTec Inc.

