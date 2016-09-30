

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased in August from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.



The trade deficit narrowed to $4.69 billion in August from $4.95 billion in the corresponding month last year. Economists had expected a shortfall of $4.7 billion.



Exports grew 7.7 percent year-over-year in August and imports by 3.7 percent. On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports climbed 10.5 percent over the month, while imports dropped by 0.6 percent.



During the first eight months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was $37.5 billion versus $45.3 billion in the same period of 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX