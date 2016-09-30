Ericsson: Ericsson announces change in Executive leadership team

Position as Chief HR Officer will move to group headquarters in Sweden to be close to CEO and the majority of the Executive Leadership Team

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) today announced it will move the position as Chief HR Officer to Sweden and that Bina Chaurasia, based in California therefore will resign from her role as Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer, effective November 15, 2016.

The role of Chief Human Resources Officer has been based in California since 2014. However, with the heavy transformation work needed currently in Ericsson, the position will move to Stockholm to be close to the CEO and the majority of the Executive Leadership Team.

Jan Frykhammar, CEO and President of Ericsson, said: "Bina has been instrumental in reshaping Ericsson's Human Resource function and developing Ericsson's People Strategy during a period of massive business transformation. With deep understanding of the company's overall goals and culture, Bina has been a highly appreciated member of our leadership team."

Joining Ericsson from Hewlett Packard in 2010, Chaurasia has built a world class global HR function for Ericsson. Under her leadership, the HR team has developed and implemented a People Strategy with strong focus on attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent, and special focus on developing competence, especially in new growth areas.

Bina Chaurasia said: "Both Ericsson and the industry are going through a period of massive transformation. I am proud to have been part of the journey for the past six years and, along with my team, to have taken what was a very fragmented function and created a strong global HR function, supporting the delivery of the business strategy and the development of employees."

Effective November 15, 2016, Maj-Britt Arfert has been appointed acting Chief HR Officer while the search for a successor is underway.

