

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc fell to 0.9694 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.9648.



Against the yen and the pound, the franc edged down to 104.00 and 1.2554 from an early more than 2-week high of 105.28 and a 4-day high of 1.2506, respectively.



If the Swiss franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.98 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen and 1.28 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX