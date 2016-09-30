

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google rebranded Thursday its business-to-business cloud computing brand as Google Cloud and also enhanced some enterprise applications with new intelligent capabilities.



Google Cloud brand includes Google's all cloud services, including the Google Cloud Platform, enterprise mobility, and Chromebooks.



Google Apps for Work has been named as G Suite that includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Hangouts, Sheets and Slides. These are a group of applications Google provides to organizations for making their employees more productive.



Google has also announced new features aimed at emphasizing collaboration. Docs, Sheets and Slides will get new features to make it easier to create files quickly with the help of Google intelligence. Google Calendar's new update will make it easier to schedule meetings, while Drive's new feature will make it easier for teams to use.



The new Team Drives feature lets organizations set up groups that own files inside Google Drive. This is in opposite to the product's previous design that required every document, spreadsheet or slide deck to have a single person own it.



Diane Greene, senior vice president of Google's enterprise business, said the cloud name made more sense than the previously thought Google Enterprise. Greene added that the firm has made good progress courting customers and improving its technology.



Google's all new features are said to be similar to the ones offered in Microsoft's Office 365.



According to Reuters, Google, which trails Amazon and Microsoft in cloud market share, is gaining under Greene. Google's 33 percent rise in other revenue in its most recent quarter is said to be largely from gains in cloud computing.



Recently, Google has acquired cloud software company Apigee Corp for about $625 million.



