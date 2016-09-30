DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED - Director Notification

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Director Notification

30 September 2016

The Company wishes to announce that effective 1 October 2016, Mr Andrew Rosenthal will commence directorship fees of £30,000 per annum.

