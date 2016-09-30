sprite-preloader
30.09.2016 | 10:22
DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED - Director Notification

PR Newswire
London, September 30

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Director Notification
30 September 2016

The Company wishes to announce that effective 1 October 2016, Mr Andrew Rosenthal will commence directorship fees of £30,000 per annum.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.dwcatalystltd.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Rebecca Booth
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189
RB235@ntrs.com


