Cooperation Between Daimler and Renault-Nissan Alliance Deepening in 2016

Original project portfolio matures in all areas (vehicles, engines and cross-supplying) across three continents

World premier of EV versions of new smart fortwo, smart cabrio and smart forfour* with motors built at Renault ' s Cléon plant

First Mercedes-Benz pickup truck taking shape and set-up of the Alliance ' s production facilities in Spain and Argentina fully on track

Joint production facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico , preparing for pilot production of next generation premium compact cars

Partnership growing in 2016, delivering economies of scale for both companies and higher-value vehicles to customers

The strategic partnership between the Renault-Nissan Alliance and Daimler AG is maturing as it enters its seventh year in 2016, the companies' leaders said today in their annual media update during the Paris International Motor Show.

"The partnership between Daimler and the Alliance has grown and matured," said Carlos Ghosn, Alliance Chairman and CEO. "It is based on a spirit of cooperation and trust that has strengthened over the years. The results have clearly benefitted both partners. By sharing development and production costs, we have been able to enter new segments and offer our customers more compelling vehicles with the latest technology and features at more competitive prices."

Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, added: "Over the last seven years we've established a partnership that extends from parts to platforms, from co-development to co-production and from cars to commercial vehicles. And we did so in project-oriented, diverse teams that share competences across continents. They are driven by the best ideas - may they originate in Paris, Stuttgart, or Yokohama. So, our future cooperation continues to hold great promise."

* Electric energy consumption: 13.1 - 12.9 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions, combined: 0 g/km

