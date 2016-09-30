Incident Response System Market: 12.99% CAGR to 2020

PUNE, India, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

2016 global incident response system market research says there is scope for M&A as the market is fragmented with the presence of numerous small vendors that mostly operate in niche markets. As the threat management market is technology-driven, large vendors use the technology at their disposal to enter the market. Several large vendors such as Cisco Systems and Fortinet have shown this trend, which will continue in the future. Vendors that do not have a strong presence in the market will increase their acquisition spree as the competition to provide integrated solutions becomes intense.

Complete report on incident response system market spread across 76 pages, analyzing 3 major companies and providing 46 data exhibits now available at http://www.sandlerresearch.org/global-incident-response-system-market-2016-2020.html.

The analysts forecast global incident response system market to grow at a CAGR of 12.99% during the period 2016-2020. According to the incident response system market report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be rise in high-profile data breaches. With the changing IT environment, attackers have found new ways to access valuable information and disrupt businesses. Increased dependency on web applications leads to an unprecedented rise in cyber-attacks, including advanced persistent threats. The high dependency on web applications for online purchases and related activities has led to an increase in identity theft. In addition, with the emergence of social networking sites, it has become easy for attackers to extract users' information.

The surveillance systems segment is one of the fastest-growing segments of incident response system market and is likely to reach over USD 22 billion by 2020. The increase in criminal activities in government organizations and enterprises is a major factor driving the adoption of surveillance systems. Moreover, with the advances in technology, security threats have become more advanced and sophisticated. This has led many organizations to invest in video monitoring solutions to monitor and track people that enter the premises. With the increasing adoption of surveillance systems in the retail sector, water treatment plants, manufacturing industries, oil and gas industries, and nuclear plants will contribute to incident response system market growth over the next four years.

The Americas dominated the incident response system market and is expected to reach more than USD 32 billion by 2020. The growth of this market in the region is attributed to the growing number of retail stores that are adopting surveillance systems to prevent thefts and the augmented use of GIS for trend analysis of diseases. Moreover, the market revenue is expected to increase because of demand for incident response systems due to major sports events such as 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and terrorist activities in emerging countries in the region.

The following companies are the key players in the global incident response system market: Amazon, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International, IBM, Lockheed Martin, and Rockwell Collins. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Acronis, Asigra, Fujitsu, Nasuni, NetApp, DFLabs, Hexadite, FireEye, HP, Veritas Technologies, and Commvault. Order a copy of Global Incident Response System Market 2016-2020 report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=59574.

Global Incident Response System Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales geospatial technologies, backup and disaster recovery solutions, threat management solutions, and surveillance systems.

Another related report is Global Personal Emergency Response System Market 2016-2020, the increase in the older population and associated chronic diseases is expected to drive the global PERS market during the forecast period. The older population requires care in their homes, irrespective of the care they receive in hospitals. However, staying at home carries potential risks of accidents like falls, sudden trauma, and strokes. Browse complete report at http://www.sandlerresearch.org/global-personal-emergency-response-system-market-2016-2020.html.

Explore other new reports on Information Technology Market @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/market-research/information-technology.

About Us:

SandlerResearch.org is your go-to source for all market research needs. Our database includes thousands of market research reports from over multiple leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over several micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

sales@sandlerresearch.org



Connect with Us:

G+ / Google Plus:https://plus.google.com/106598308303011242341/posts

Twitter:https://twitter.com/SandlerResearch

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sandler-Research/524957830948790

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCQLoqvZE2Py7AxNeNlBXoA

Pinterest:https://www.pinterest.com/SandlerResearch/