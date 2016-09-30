Industry Veterans Daniel Rupprecht and Kathleen Kristiansen Join Millnet Consultancy Team as Senior eDiscovery Consultants

LONDON, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Millnet continues expansion of its consultancy capabilities with the addition of two new eDiscovery solutions experts in London

International litigation services provider Millnet, an Advanced Discovery company, today announced the hiring of two veteran practitioners, each with more than a decade of experience in eDiscovery, including international placements:

Kathleen Kristiansen is a solicitor and former litigation associate who has worked on the law firm side, the corporate side, and the service provider side, including at Slaughter and May and Gibson Dunn. In addition to litigation, she is experienced in eDiscovery project design and management, complex document review, and the use of technology-assisted review. She has worked in Switzerland as well as London.

Daniel Rupprecht, JD, is an attorney and eDiscovery specialist who has practiced extensively in the United States and in Belgium, most recently with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. He has substantial experience with all phases of the eDiscovery lifecycle and is especially well-versed in the management of high-data volume projects and the design and management of large-scale document review efforts.

As Senior eDiscovery Consultants for Millnet, their responsibilities include:

Providing consultation to Millnet clients on eDiscovery matters

Designing project solutions and document review workflows

Supporting and advising on client projects throughout their lifecycle

Creating educational and training resources for Millnet clients

In their new roles, Kathleen and Daniel will work with consultancy team leader James Moeskops, a fifteen-year industry veteran and Millnet's Managing Director.

For further information regarding Millnet's eDiscovery consultancy services please visit http://www.millnet.co.uk/what-we-do/ediscovery.

About Millnet

Millnet, an Advanced Discovery company, is the largest and longest established UK based ediscovery and legal document services firm. As part of the Advanced Discovery group, Millnet extends its reach with full international coverage across 16 European, Middle East and US offices and 4 global data centres. From our global offices we are ideally placed to offer the expertise and capacity for ediscovery, investigation and regulatory matters which have an international requirement.

The Millnet team has a depth of practical experience in all aspects of the electronic disclosure process from the initial scoping, collection and analysis phases through to efficient and cost effective review and production of documents for disclosure. Millnet was one of the earliest adopters of predictive coding technology in the UK and has extensive experience in all aspects of technology assisted review including designing efficient and defensible workflows, articulating the approach and validating results.

More information available at http://www.millnet.co.uk

