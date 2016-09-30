WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Name of Issuer

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for Notification

ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation

BLACKROCK, INC

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)

N/A

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached

28 SEPTEMBER 2016

6. Date on which issuer notified

29 SEPTEMBER 2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached

ABOVE 5%

8. Notified details

(A) Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights - Direct - N/A

Number of voting rights - Indirect - 20,241,883 - 5.31%

(B) Financial Instruments

541,592 - 0.14%

(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument - CFD

Exercise Price - N/A

Expiration date - N/A

Exercise/conversion period - N/A

Number of voting rights instrument refers to - 96,502

Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - 0.02% Delta - 0.02%

Total A + B + C

Number of voting rights - 20,879,977

Percentage of voting rights - 5.47%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd., BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG, BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited, BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd., BlackRock Canada Holdings LP, BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC, BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc., BlackRock Cayco Limited, BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc., BlackRock Financial Management, Inc., BlackRock Fund Advisors, BlackRock Group Limited, BlackRock HK Holdco Limited, BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc., BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC, BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC, BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, BlackRock International Holdings, Inc., BlackRock International Limited, BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd., BlackRock Japan Holdings GK, BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited, BlackRock, Inc., BR Jersey International Holdings L.P., Trident Merger, LLC

PROXY VOTING

10. Name of the proxy holder

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights

N/A

13. Additional Information

N/A

14. Contact name

MARC-OLIVER LESCH

15. Contact telephone number

020 7743 3650

Notification authorised by:

LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY

30 SEPTEMBER 2016