LONDON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Sernova Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SVA)(OTCQB: SEOVF)(FRANKFURT: PSH), a clinical stage company developing disruptive regenerative medicine technologies for the long-term treatment of chronic diseases including diabetes and hemophilia, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Scott Langille as Chief Financial Officer.

"Sernova is pleased to have attracted a senior executive with extensive experience in corporate and operational finance, in all facets of life sciences including brand and generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology with a highly developed ability to attract and manage pharma partnerships, acquisitions and mergers," remarked Dr. Philip Toleikis, Sernova's President and CEO.

Mr. Langille's most recent pharma successes includes CFO of Tribute Pharmaceuticals, a diversified healthcare company with a primary focus on the acquisition, licensing, development and promotion of healthcare products in Canada and the U.S. Mr. Langille was responsible for strategic direction, business development initiatives, investor relations, corporate financing, financial operations and supply chain, and supported Tribute to a successful M&A event with Pozen to create Aralez Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to joining Tribute in September of 2007, Mr Langille was CFO of Virexx Medical Corp., a Canadian public biotech company, where he was responsible for strategic direction, business development initiatives, investor relations, corporate financing activities and financial operations. Prior to Virexx, he was Vice President at Biovail Pharmaceuticals and earlier held management positions at AltiMed Pharmaceuticals and Zimmer Canada.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Langille said, "I am excited to have the opportunity to join Sernova at this important juncture and look forward to working with the management team and Board to leverage my relevant experiences to create substantial value for our shareholders."

We wish Ralph Deiterding, Sernova's previous CFO, well in his future endeavors.

