Amazon Stock Takes on ShippingAmazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the 800-pound gorilla of the Internet jungle. No one wants to pick a fight with this giant, which is why shipping companies like United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) should be worried. They appear to be the next target for Amazon stock (AMZN).Until now, Amazon has relied on UPS and FedEx to ship out the goods that it sells online. This arrangement has been great for shareholders, many of whom made small fortunes on.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...