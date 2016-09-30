Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Modern Insulin 2016 MedCore" report to their offering.

The European modern insulin market can be segmented by insulin type, yielding three segments: long-acting insulin, rapid-acting insulin and premixed insulin. In 2015, the largest segment in the total modern insulin market was the long-acting insulin segment, which represented nearly 50% of the total market value.

Patent expirations and the introduction of new products will lead to higher unit sales growth in this segment, relative to the rapid-acting insulin and premixed insulin segments. Combined with modest appreciation of ASP, it is projected that long-acting insulin will be the fastest growing segment in the total modern insulin market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Diabetes

2.1.2 Diabetes Complications

2.1.3 Risk Factors Associated With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.4 Signs And Symptoms

2.1.5 Diabetes Monitoring

2.1.6 Treatment

2.1.7 Drug Delivery Systems

3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Population

3.1.2 Gdp Per Capita

3.1.3 Units

Modern Insulin Market

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Insulin Types

4.1.1.1 Rapid-Acting Insulin Analogs

4.1.1.2 Regular Human Insulin

4.1.1.3 Intermediate-Acting Insulin Analogs

4.1.1.4 Long-Acting Insulin Analogs

4.1.1.5 Ultra-Long-Acting Insulin Analogs

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Total Modern Insulin Market

4.3.2 Long-Acting Insulin Market

4.3.3 Rapid-Acting Insulin Market

4.3.4 Premixed Insulin Market

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Roche

Johnson Johnson

Eli Lilly

Abbott

Ascensia

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

Menarini

DexCom

Ypsomed

Insulet

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo



