

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 112.59 against the euro and a 3-day high of 130.42 against the pound, from early lows of 114.12 and 131.95, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 104.00 from an early more than 2-week low of 105.28.



The yen edged up to 100.75 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 101.78.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the euro, 129.00 against the pound, 102.00 against the franc and 99.00 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX