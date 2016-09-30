

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell sharply on Friday, as concerns about the financial health of Deutsche Bank and allegations that Wells Fargo had violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, raised concerns over the systematic risk in the broader financial sector.



Downbeat German retail sales data also weighed on investor sentiment. Retail sales declined a calendar and seasonally-adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in August after rising in the previous month, data from Destatis showed.



The euro zone's annual rate of inflation accelerated in September to reach its highest level in almost two years, while the region's jobless rate held steady at a five-year low for a fourth straight month in August, separate reports from Eurostat showed.



The benchmark DAX was down 121 points or 1.17 percent at 10,284 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank shares fell almost 5 percent on speculation about whether the German government would work on a rescue plan for the bank in case it is forced to pay the U.S. fine.



Rival Commerzbank lost 6 percent, a day after suspending its dividend for the first time and announcing 9,600 jobs over the next four years.



