

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares tumbled on Friday, with banks leading declines once again, as concerns about the financial health of Deutsche Bank and allegations that Wells Fargo had violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, raised concerns over the systematic risk in the broader financial sector.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 52 points or 1.19 percent at 4,391 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale lost about 3 percent each on speculation about whether the German government would work on a rescue plan for Deutsche Bank in case it is forced to pay the U.S. fine.



Airbus Group fell more than one percent after it unveiled a new restructuring plan that involves merging with its planemaking unit.



Luxury conglomerate Kering slid half a percent after announcing the appointment of Claus-Dietrich Lahrs as CEO of Bottega Veneta, effective 4 October 2016.



In economic releases, French consumer price inflation accelerated as expected in September, after remaining stable in the previous two months, preliminary figures from INSEE showed. The headline consumer price index rose an annual 0.4 percent, faster than August's 0.2 percent rise.



The euro zone's annual rate of inflation accelerated in September to reach its highest level in almost two years, while the region's jobless rate held steady at a five-year low for a fourth straight month in August, separate reports from Eurostat showed.



