Nanobiomed Incananomedicine and biotechnology company based in New York and Ankara, today announced its leading-edge development of a new molecule for use in tissue and cancer diagnostics.

The Diagnostic Molecule Invented By

The international scientific team under the leadership of, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gürer G. Budak, and Dr. Mehmet Budak, discovered and pinpointed a new -natural origin- stain molecule, Prextrolin, producing and matching the identical visual uniformity as in the nuclear stain Hemotoxylin

Prextrolin behaves like a "biological marker", revealing detailed cellular diagnostic parameters in histopathologic examinations within diseases and cancers (www.prextrolin.com

Experimental studies on the molecule have been published in The Journal of Histotechnology. The American Chemical Society has registered it with a CAS number. In May 2016, Prextrolin was announced winner in the New Product Category at the 12th Technology Awards in Istanbul.

A Discovery Awaiting 100 years

Hematoxylin, a raw material, and the current gold standard stain produced from the Logwood tree, native to the tropical rainforests is becoming increasingly scarce, as the tropical rainforests of Central America recede for 100 years. Hematoxylin formulas have accounted for histopathologic diagnostics with no alternatives until nowbut Prextrolinchanges that.

The source for the new molecule is Poppy (Papaver phoeas) a rich molecular reservoir of Prextrolin's molecular precursors and other coloring molecular complexes.

Preserving the Tropical Rainforests from Selective Regional Deforestation

When Prextrolinis available to global the market- harvesting the logwood trees forHemotoxylin production will be balanced. Furthermore, the consumption of various petrochemical in many sectors will reduce, preventing associated damages to the environment. So Prextrolin is additionally expected to aid with the Earth's eco-system.

Innovation in Coloring the World: New Industrial Applications

Prextrolin is a radical new molecule expected to have significant effects across scientific and industrial sectors at all over the world. Accompanying products from this molecule are desperately in demand among other industries also such as: textile dyeing, food coloring, screen technologies (OLED TV display), sensor production, biocidal substance production, cosmetics, and printing.

The combined annual global market value of Prextrolin is estimated to exceed 10 Billion USD for coloring technologies across multiple industries. Additional information is available at www.nanobiomed.com.tr

