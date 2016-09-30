CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Vogogo Inc. ("Vogogo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VGO) announces today that, pursuant to the previously announced share purchase agreement dated January 1, 2015 in which it acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Vanado, Inc. (the "Agreement"), the Company has issued an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital of Vogogo ("Shares") pursuant to the Agreement at a deemed value of $83,500 based on the 5 day VWAP of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") ending on September 9, 2016.

Vogogo also announces that in connection with the changes in management and cost reduction initiatives of the Company, an aggregate of 1,225,000 stock options have been cancelled as of the date hereof.

About Vogogo Inc.

Vogogo Inc. has provided payment processing and related transaction risk services. The Company has developed software that administers multiple electronic payment types in the US, UK and Canadian markets. During 2016, Vogogo has discontinued its payment providing services and the Company is assessing alternative business opportunities.

Contacts:

Gino DeMichele

Interim Chief Executive Officer and President

403-648-9292



