Due to a name and ticker change, the introduction of standardized options, forwards and futures in Det norske oljeselskap (DETNOR) will be postponed. The series will not be available in Genium INET as of October 3, 2016 as previously communicated in exchange notice 90/16.



More information will follow on October 3, 2016.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Holmström, telephone +46 8 405 61 34



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=588190