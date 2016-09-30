30 September 2016

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

Total voting rights

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc ("Lombard" or "the Company") announce that that the Company has issued 457,364 ordinary shares since 31 August 2016.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Board also announces that at 30 September 2016 the Company has 2,725,514 ordinary shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 2,725,514.

The total issued share capital is £2,725.51.

The above figure of 2,725,514 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

ISDX Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762