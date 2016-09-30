Regulatory News:

Fabege (STO:FABGA) has sold the Pan 1 property in Gamla Stan to AB Parts & Paomees. The property is located at Stora Nygatan 40/Lilla Nygatan 23 and includes approximately 3,150 sqm of lettable area, most of which is office space.

The sale will take place in the form of a company with an underlying property value of SEK 180m and will generate a profit before taxes of SEK 15m and SEK 23m after taxes. The profit will be recognised in the third quarter.

Pan was our only remaining property in Gamla Stan and the sale is consistent with our business concept of streamlining and focusing on our priority areas, explains Klaus Hansen Vikström, Fabege's Deputy CEO and Director of Business Development.

Fabege AB (publ) is one of Sweden's leading property companies focusing on letting and managing office premises as well as city district development. Fabege owns properties with a total carrying amount of SEK 42.4bn. The property portfolio, which is concentrated in the Stockholm region, has a rental value on an annualised basis amounting to SEK 2.3bn and a lettable area of 1.1 million sqm. Fabege's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For further information, visit www.fabege.com

