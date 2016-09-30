@BizWireTV



Featuring Aetna, Lincoln Financial Group, Revlon and West Elm

On the latest BizWireTV, Aetna is transforming members' consumer health experience by combining the power of iOS apps with Aetna's analytics-based wellness and care management programs.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20160930005052/en/

Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices:

Catch the weekly series that showcases the hottest news stories published over Business Wire's distribution network.

Watch the full episode for more stories including Pearl, Roku, Emcor and more on BizWireTV - featuring the Top Five Most-Shared Stories of the Week.

Top of the Wire:

Aetna to transform members' consumer health experience using Apple products (NYSE:AET)

150th Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation

Lincoln Financial Group is honoring the event by releasing an audio children's book including excerpts from interviews with some of the most influential voices on civil rights (NYSE:LNC)

Quick Biz Hits

Revlon to donate over $1M through its LOVE IS ON challenge helped by Olivia Wilde (NYSE:REV)

Susan G. Komen launched "More Than Pink" movement to help cut current breast cancer deaths in half

EMCOR employees to wear pink hard hats for Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NYSE:EME)

Pearl begins shipping RearVision, wireless automotive backup camera and alert system

And the Top 5 Most Shared Stories of the Week:

Aceable secures $4M in Series A funding to expand mobile education platform

Color Genomics announces $45M in Series B funding with participation from U2 front man, Bono

Roku announces all-new streaming player line up

XCOM 2 now available on PS4 and Xbox One (NASDAQ:TTWO)

West Elm expands into travel and hospitality with West Elm Hotels (NYSE:WSM)

A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis powered by Business Wire's NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Erin Ade. Watch for new episodes each Friday available on BizWireTV's new home on Tempo.

The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:

BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00am

BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00pm



