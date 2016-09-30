United States Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market Overview 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

The market consists of individual patient-worn monitors as well as the associated central stations which collect data from several monitors throughout a department or hospital unit. Typically, new installations will often see a central station accompany between eight and twelve patient-worn monitors; however, as cost-saving initiatives are implemented in the wake of reduced capital equipment expenditures, this number often increases to between 12 to 20 patient-worn units per central station.



The telemetry monitoring device market includes wireless patient worn monitors. Telemetry monitors have traditionally been used for monitoring one or two parameters. However, recent advancements have enabled these devices to monitor, on average, three or four parameters. The patient worn monitors allow for continuous monitoring of ambulatory patients within the area of coverage. Signals from the patient worn device are transmitted to a central station where nurses can monitor patient vital signs. Wireless ambulatory telemetry is most commonly found in cardiac care areas, including stroke units, coronary care units, step and step down units, where the ability for patients to be mobile is especially important.



Over the forecast period the total market will continue to see moderate growth driven by a prevalent interest to invest in patient-worn monitors across unmonitored lower-acuity hospital settings. Acute care areas where telemetry is seeing increased adoption include the recovery and general care floors, where continuous monitoring helps to reduce avoidable complications, as well as critical care settings, such as the cardiac care unit (CCU). On the other hand, new efforts to combat excess strain on hospital resources and alarm fatigue are expected to temper future growth. Revenue is thus projected to increase steadily, albeit at a slower rate, towards the end of the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



U.S. Patient Monitoring Device And Equipment Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Markets Included

Market Developments

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2. Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitoring Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Monitors

2.1.2 Central Stations

2.1.3 System Infrastructure

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Total Patient-Worn Monitor Market

2.3.1.1 Hospital Patient-Worn Monitor Market

2.3.1.2 Alternate Care Patient-Worn Monitor Market

2.3.2 Wireless Ambulatory Telemetry Central Station Market

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Masimo

GE Healthcare

Edwards Lifesciences

Mindray Medical

Natus Medical

Honeywell Life Sciences

Welch Allyn

Omron Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Spacelabs Healthcare

St. Jude Medical

Nonin Medical

Boston Scientific



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4756lc/us_market_report

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716