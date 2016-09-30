United States Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Electroencephalography (EEG) devices record the electrical activity of neurons in the brain through electrodes placed on the scalp (non-invasive) or directly on the brain (invasive). EEG is commonly used for diagnosing seizures, comas and other brain abnormalities. The efficacy of EEG in the identification of treatable etiologies of altered mental status (AMS) continues to be a major focus for research efforts.

The EEG market is made up of EEG monitors as well as the associated electrodes for both diagnostic and depth of anesthesia monitoring devices, which are treated separately herein. Although the number of consumables sold is much larger than the number of monitors sold, the high ASP for monitors resulted in monitors comprising a larger proportion of the total market.



Presently, the long-term EEG market accounts for the majority of the diagnostic EEG market revenue, which excludes the revenue from depth of anesthesia EEG devices. By the end of the forecast period the long-term monitoring segment will strengthen further to represent an even larger share of that market. This shift is driven in part by the high costs associated with the feature loaded monitor configurations utilized in non-routine settings. Furthermore, the deployment of new, high-end technologies, including source imaging and dense array EEG, in addition to expanded applications for EEG will facilitate further revenue growth across these developing EEG device markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



U.S. Patient Monitoring Device And Equipment Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Markets Included

Market Developments

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2. Electroencephalogram Monitoring Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Epileptic Seizures

2.1.2 Psychogenic Non-Epileptic Seizures

2.1.3 Applications

2.1.4 Device Types

2.1.4.1 Clinical Eeg Monitoring

2.1.4.2 Long-Term Eeg Monitoring

2.1.4.3 Icu Eeg Monitoring

2.1.4.4 Research Eeg Monitoring

2.1.4.5 Depth Of Anesthesia Eeg Monitoring

2.1.5 Emerging Markets: Consumer Eeg

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Diagnostic Eeg Market

2.3.1.1 Total Clinical Eeg Monitoring Market

2.3.1.1.1 Hospital Clinical Eeg Monitoring Market

2.3.1.1.2 Alternate Care Clinical Eeg Monitoring Market

2.3.1.2 Long-Term Eeg Monitoring Market

2.3.1.3 Icu Eeg Monitoring Market

2.3.1.4 Total Eeg Electrode Market

2.3.1.4.1 Mri Conditional Eeg Electrode Market

2.3.1.4.2 Total Non-Mri Conditional Eeg Electrode Market

2.3.2 Depth Of Anesthesia Eeg Market

2.3.2.1 Stand-Alone Module Market

2.3.2.2 Oem Module Market

2.3.2.3 Sensor Market

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

2.5.1 Diagnostic Eeg Market

2.5.2 Depth Of Anesthesia Eeg Market



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Masimo

GE Healthcare

Edwards Lifesciences

Mindray Medical

Natus Medical

Honeywell Life Sciences

Welch Allyn

Omron Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Spacelabs Healthcare

St. Jude Medical

Nonin Medical

Boston Scientific



