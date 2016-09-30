European Insulin Pumps Market Report 2016: Analysis by Type of Pump - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Insulin Pumps 2016 - MedCore" report to their offering.

Traditional insulin pumps, often referred to as durable pumps, offer constant and finer delivery of insulin to maintain precise control of glycemic levels. Traditional pumps feature a reservoir of insulin connected to the patient through plastic tubing and a cannula, referred to as an infusion set. Patch pumps function in a similar way as traditional pumps, in that they offer a constant delivery of insulin but they are worn directly on the body and do not typically require an infusion set and tubing. Simple pumps, also known as simple infusers or disposable pumps, are an emerging segment within the insulin pump market and are targeted to replace multiple daily injection (MDI) therapy for type 2 diabetic patients.

The total European market for insulin pumps comprises the traditional insulin pump segment and the insulin patch pump market. In 2015, the largest segment in the total insulin pump market was the traditional pump segment, representing over 80% of the total market value. Traditional pumps account for such a large portion of the market because they are a much more established market, relative to the patch pump market which was only launched in Europe in the last five years.

It is expected that traditional pumps will maintain their dominance over the forecast period, despite the growing market share of patch pumps. Growth of the segment will be driven by unit sales growth and modest declines in ASP.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

European Market For Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment And Drug Delivery

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Types Of Diabetes

2.1.2 Diabetes Complications

2.1.3 Risk Factors Associated With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.4 Signs And Symptoms

2.1.5 Diabetes Monitoring

2.1.6 Treatment

2.1.7 Drug Delivery Systems

3. Country Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1.1 Population

3.1.1.2 Gdp Per Capita

3.1.1.3 Units

4. Insulin Pump Market

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Traditional Insulin Pumps

4.1.2 Patch Insulin Pumps

4.1.3 Simple Insulin Pumps

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3.1 Total Traditional Insulin Pump Market

4.3.1.1 Traditional Insulin Pump Market

4.3.1.2 Infusion Set Market

4.3.1.3 Pump Reservoir Market

4.3.2 Total Patch Insulin Pump Market

4.3.2.1 Patch Pump System Market

4.3.2.2 Insulin Pod Market

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.5.1 Traditional Pump Market Competitors

4.5.2 Patch Pump Market Competitors

4.5.3 Emerging Competitors

Companies Mentioned

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly

Abbott

Ascensia

Becton Dickinson

Medtronic

Menarini

DexCom

Ypsomed

Insulet

Artsana

B. Braun

Terumo

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7m3h85/european_market

